Shawn Spears says there will be no relaunch of the Four Horsemen in AEW [Exclusive]

Shawn Spears insists there will be no relaunch of the Four Horsemen in AEW – but admitted he’d love to align himself with FTR on Wednesday nights.

Talk of a potential reboot of the most iconic faction in the history of the industry has been lingering in recent weeks, with the likes of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard regular features on AEW programming.

Those legendary performers are now helping revive the lost art of the wrestling manager, with Blanchard helping steer Shawn Spears’ career while Anderson is a regular in Cody’s corner.

Nonetheless, it hasn’t stopped many fans reminiscing about their golden years – and just what form a modern-day Four Horsemen might take.

Cody helped stir the pot a little recently when he told talkSPORT that he “loved flirting with the concepts” that arise in the course of helping to manage a major wrestling promotion. Cody admitted that while rebooting the faction would be an “uphill battle”, there had been “conversations” with some likely major players.

Shawn Spears rejects the idea AEW will relaunch the Four Horsemen

Shawn Spears was among the names floated, along with FTR and, of course, Cody himself.

I spoke exclusively to 39-year-old Spears and pressed the issue further. And while fully agreeing he’d love to team up with the team formerly known as The Revival in WWE, he’s confident that talk of a Four Horseman revival will go no further.

He said:

“I see the same things that you see. I see the same rumblings, and it’s usually the same few names involved. One of the reasons I’m even being suggested in that realm is because Tully Blanchard is at my side, but let’s be clear first and foremost: there is no relaunching, no remaking no second coming and no ‘2.0’ version of the Four Horsemen. We’re talking about arguably the greatest faction in wrestling history – and we can sit and talk about that or an hour in itself."

“You can’t duplicate a group of individuals that were on top consistently for ten plus years, and made hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars together. It’s ludicrous to think about in that comparison.”

Tully is the man.



Spears is the man. https://t.co/C7nAEfKdPB — SHAWN SPEARS ™️ (@Perfec10n) August 14, 2020

FTR and Shawn Spears were part of the NXT roster when it arguably established itself as the hottest wrestling brand under the WWE umbrella.

All three men are now big parts of AEW. And Shawn Spears was adamant that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are the only ones he’d focus on if he was to form any kind of team.

He added:

“I know those guys very well and we go back a long way in terms of our beliefs and mindset on professional wrestling, and our styles compliment each other very well. If I was to do a trios thing as AEW has that bracket of wins and losses, those guys would be the frontrunners for who I’d want on my team as I believe in their mentality and their work-ethic."

“I see Hangman Page’s name thrown around, Cody’s name thrown around, MJF’s name thrown around – to say that Cody and I, at any time in the future would get along, I would think that’s the dumbest thing to say publicly. If anyone else thinks this is a ruse then I don’t know what to tell you, other than you might want to re-evaluate the history of Cody and I. If the idea of matching myself up with FTR ever arose in any kind of tag capacity, I would be more than willing to do so.”

