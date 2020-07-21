Shayna Baszler breaks character when R-Truth cracks a joke [VIDEO]

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler was a guest on this week's episode of RAW Talk. R-Truth was also a part of the panel, and it was his joke that forced Baszler to crack a smile in the middle of a great promo.

During the RAW Talk conversation, Baszler was taking shots at RAW as she was busy pointing out the flaws in the feuds booked on the red brand. While Shayna Baszler was cutting her promo, she said that the catering was not even that good on RAW.

While the host agreed with Shayna Baszler, R-Truth decided to weigh in and said that he thought the catering wasn't even that bad. He brought up the fish chips and then told Baszler that she should be careful about using a sauce with some of the dishes.

Shayna Baszler did not see this coming and tried to keep a straight face. However, R-Truth's blunt response to the WWE catering eventually broke her, and she put her head down as she couldn't control her smile. It was a hilarious moment and marked one of the very few occasions when Shayna Baszler has broken Jayfabe in WWE.

You can watch the entire video below:

Shayna tryna be serious and just ended up corpsing cause of Truth 😂😂😂💀💀 #RawTalk pic.twitter.com/PuAyjSTVcQ — acab rocky (@TheNextBlGThing) July 21, 2020

What's next for Shayna Baszler on RAW?

Shayna Baszler returned to WWE RAW last week and attacked Akira Tozawa's ninjas. Once she was done, Baszler took the opportunity to fire a warning towards all the other members of the women's roster of the red brand.

"Who wants to get in there? Here's your opportunity. Let's go."@QoSBaszler is calling out anyone and EVERYONE. #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/SUoLfwGJup — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 21, 2020

Even at RAW Talk, Shayna Baszler took direct shots at Asuka and said that 'the champion had won a glorified food fight in office'. Her comments were in reference to the Money in the Bank match at WWE Headquarters earlier this year which was eventually won by Asuka.

Ever since her move to the main roster, Shayna Baszler has only been involved in one feud. She went after Becky Lynch but could not beat 'The Man' for the RAW Women's Championship. After that, she slowly disappeared from RAW, and it was speculated that her absence is the result of creative hiatus. Now that she is finally back, it will be interesting to see how WWE will book her moving forward.