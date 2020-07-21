Shayna Baszler brutally trolls WWE's booking decisions

WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler moved to the main roster and immediately went after the then RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, The two were engaged in a good feud, but Baszler couldn't beat Becky Lynch for the women's championship.

After spending months away from the show, Sahya Baszler finally returned on RAW last week. She looked at her dominant best when she took out Akira Tozawa's ninjas. She then went on to cut a promo that was essentially meant to warn the rest of the WWE roster.

This week, Shayna Baszler appeared on RAW Talk where she was asked about her immediate plans on RAW. Shayna Baszler went on to say that she is tired of seeing the current state of the RAW Women's roster.

She downplayed Asuka's championship reign and said that she only has the title because she won a glorified food fight at an office building. This was with respect to the brief segment shown during the Money in the Bank match earlier this year.

Shayna Baszler also said that no one is willing to step up and fight, which is the reason why she doesn't have matches on RAW. This is what she had to say,

"The Champion right now -- she won a glorified food fight in an office building. This is not what happens to the champion. Why don't you go back to the last three minutes of the Elimination Chamber? That's what happens to the champions. That's why I can't get a match. People are more willing to step a couple of places back in line than to step up and take an opportunity if they think they have it. Because they know they don't. That's why I can't get a match on RAW because everybody is scared to get in there with me.

"Who wants to get in there? Here's your opportunity. Let's go."@QoSBaszler is calling out anyone and EVERYONE. #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/SUoLfwGJup — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 21, 2020

What's next for Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW?

During her reign as the NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler proved that she is a dominant star who can rule the roster. But ever since she moved to RAW, Baszler hasn't looked that strong.

Following her recent return to the red brand, she will now look to create another opportunity for herself in WWE. Her comments on Asuka on RAW Talk hint at a possible feud between the two Superstars. Even if Baszler doesn't get to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship immediately after her return, she is expected to engage in brutal feuds with the other Superstars in the women's division of RAW.