Shayna Baszler praises Becky Lynch ahead of their WrestleMania match

Baszler admitted that Lynch has proven her worth in WWE

However, she feels The Man's time as the Champion is up

Baszler is set to challenge Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship

Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has praised Becky Lynch ahead of their match at WrestleMania 36. The Queen of Spades is set to challenge The Man for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 and is aware of how good a performer the Champion is.

Speaking to Mirror, Baszler admitted that Lynch is highly talented and played a significant role in getting the women’s division to where it is now. She also went on to praise the RAW Women’s Champion’s grit and determination but believes that her time is up as she is “better suited” to win their match and become the new Champion.

“Becky was a very integral part in women's wrestling getting the attention and place it is in right now. There is no denying that all four of them [Becky, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, aka The Four Horsewomen of NXT] are very talented and they laid some groundwork in NXT. They laid the bricks and mortar for what the division is.

“Becky has proven she is tough. She got her face broken and came out on top, she got her knee messed up and challenged two champions at the same time. I would be lying to ignore that. But with all that said, I am better suited to win this. She is tough, everything she does is deliberate and for a reason. That is why it is going to make for a good match.”

Baszler's WWE journey so far

Shayna Baszler debuted in NXT on August 10, 2017, and in under a year the former UFC Superstar became the NXT Women’s Champion after beating Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans.

She lost her Championship after 133 days to Kairi Sane at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. However, just a little over two months later at Evolution, Baszler reclaimed the title after beating Sane to become the first Superstar to win the NXT Women's Championship twice.

The Queen of Spades then held the title for 416 days before losing to Rhea Ripley on December 18, 2019. After that, she moved to the main roster and began a feud with Becky Lynch after biting the back of the RAW Women's Champion's neck viciously on RAW in February.

The pair are now set to lock horns at The Showcase of the Immortals for the RAW Women’s Championship this weekend.