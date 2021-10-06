Shayna Baszler should be primed for a big run in WWE now

There are very few athletes as unique as Shayna Baszler.

The former MMA star is one tough lady and a legitimate star, but it seems like Baszler has been waiting for her time in the spotlight. She's one of WWE's truly great athletes but always seems to have played second fiddle to other talents within the promotion.

But there has been a turnaround for Baszler recently as she been looking bigger and badder than ever.

For years, Shayna Baszler has been respected as one of the toughest female performers on the planet. But it seems like she has never really given her just due as a top WWE Superstar.

Like many former MMA stars, she entered the WWE Universe with a pedigree of pain and was portrayed as a dominant force, willing to inflict punishment on anyone who stood in the path of her way.

In many ways, she was a femme fatale. In an almost gangster kind of way, she was the baddest one on the block. Baszler was someone who was willing to choke you out at the drop of a hat.

But somewhere along the way, Shayna Baszler got lost in the shuffle and never really got to live up to her full potential when she was promoted to the next level. That needs to change.

The former NXT Women's Champion was recently drafted to SmackDown, and this should be an opportunity for her to showcase her spectacular skills.

Now, at the age of 41, it is time for WWE to utilize Shayna Baszler's skills and get the most out of her. The Queen Of Spades' talent level is immense, and her legitimate background is reason enough to make her one of the main players in the SmackDown Women's division.

While she has sometimes been derided for not being 'good on the mic', Baszler doesn't even really need to talk to be effective. The former NXT Women's Champion's presence and intimidation alone make her a powerful character.

Sometimes, silence is golden, and Shayna Baszler has enough golden bullets in her gun that she doesn't need promo skills to be convincing.

Hopefully, the move to SmackDown represents a whole new horizon for this underrated superstar. Baszler entered the pro wrestling world with so much potential, and it's time for us to see her get the chance to live up to it... before it's too late.

Also Read

What do you think about Shayna Baszler's future in WWE? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Alan John