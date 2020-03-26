Shayna Baszler reveals the biggest advantage of having an MMA background

The former NXT Women's Champion disclosed why she's called the 'Submission Machine'.

The Queen of Spades looks forward to continue her dominant run on the RAW roster.

'The Cagefighter' Shayna Baszler is set to compete at WWE WrestleMania 36, where she challenges Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Baszler earned this opportunity by decimating five other Superstars in an Elimination Chamber match earlier this month.

Before stepping up to The Man in the Red brand, The Queen of Spades ran through the NXT talents during her 548-day reign as the Women's Champion. She used to be a household name in the Mixed Martial Arts scene before her WWE stint and Baszler has been utilizing her experience in the best way possible.

Apart from her in-ring skills and persona, her MMA background has more influence on Shayna Baszler and she revealed the same during a Q&A session with WWE UK.

Obviously there is a familiarity with making that walk to the ring, or a cage, or whatever it may be, to face someone in one on one personal combat. Someone is there to stop you, you are there to stop them. Being in that situation and also in front of a large live audience, and all the lights and stuff that comes with TV, that is a very familiar feeling for me. There was no adjustment time as far as that happened... I’ve been in every situation you can think of in a contest like that…

She went on to reveal why Mauro Ranallo refers to her as the 'Submission Magician' and what is the biggest advantage of having an MMA background.

The “submission magician” isn’t just an invented name. Mauro called me that when he was calling one of my MMA fights. Never feeling lost or stressed out is the biggest advantage I have coming from Mixed Martial Arts.

It will be interesting to see if The Man brings an end to her dominant run on the RAW roster. Or, will she become just another victim of The Cagefighter?

We will have to wait just 10 more days to get that answer!