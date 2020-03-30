Shayna Baszler reveals why she bit Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Baszler reignited the rivalry last month by biting Lynch on the neck.

The two women are set to fight at The Show of Shows.

Baszler bites Lynch

Shayna Baszler is determined to destroy Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 and become the RAW Women's Champion in the process. The Queen of Spades recently sat down with Digital Spy and discussed her upcoming WrestleMania match with The Man in detail.

Baszler also opened up on sending a message to Becky Lynch last month on RAW in a vicious manner. On the February 10, 2020 edition of WWE RAW, Baszler attacked Lynch and proceeded to bite her on the back of her neck. Baszler stated that a regular beatdown wouldn't have impressed fans much, as opposed to the reaction she got when she bit Lynch.

If I was to just come out there and beat Becky up like I did to everyone during the Survivor Series build everyone would have been like, 'oh there's Shayna doing that thing again. I knew I had to do something to turn everyone's heads and it got everyone talking and I think it got a lot more attention than if I had just done the usual thing. So no press is bad press. Everybody was watching and everybody saw that clip, even if they didn't see it live, so it did exactly what it needed to.

You can check out the clip of Baszler's brutal attack HERE.

Baszler had previously wrestled Lynch at Survivor Series 2019. The duo participated in a Triple Threat match that also featured SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. Baszler ended up winning the match but Lynch got the last laugh when she attacked Baszler following the victory.