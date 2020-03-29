Details on Shayna Baszler's slap that smacked WWE RAW Superstar's jaw 'out of place' revealed

Shayna Baszler has emerged as one of the toughest Superstars in WWE. With experience in cage fighting, The Queen of Spades has dominated the women's locker room in NXT as well as the main roster. Ruby Riott explained how Baszler had created an impression on her, even before WWE.

The former NXT Women's Champion made a major impact when she came to RAW and bit the RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, till she bled. Baszler won the Elimination Chamber match last month in dominating fashion to secure herself a shot against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

One of Baszler's competitor's in the Elimination Chamber match - Ruby Riott - revealed an unfortunate incident with Baszler on WWE's, The Day of Elimination Chamber documentary:

Pre-WWE I had stepped into a ring with Shayna Baszler, and she with a mere slap of the hand smacked my jaw out of place

Riott also talked about how she was very nervous as the Elimination Chamber match was only her second match since she had returned from injury.

Shayna Baszler became the only person in WWE history to single-handedly eliminate all the competitors in the Elimination Chamber match with a staggering record of eliminating 5 people.

Shayna Baszler will take on 'The Man' Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36, and considering the dominating fashion in which she has been booked, there is a high chance that we may see a new Women's Champion being crowned at WrestleMania.