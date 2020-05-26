Shayna Baszler takes a cheeky dig at 3 WWE RAW Superstars

Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler has taken a cheeky dig at Natalya, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax. The three Superstars were involved in a triple-threat match to determine the next opponent for RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.

The former NXT champion was surprisingly left out of the match and hinted that it was because she did not have relatives who worked in WWE. She tweeted:

Unfortunately I didn’t have relatives climb the ladder for me. So all I can do is keep winning until I get there myself. #RAW

Shayna was the challenger for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 but was unable to beat Becky Lynch for it. The Man had to relinquish the title a month later as she was set to become a mother.

Asuka was eventually crowned the champion as she had won the Money in the Bank ladder match. She is now set to face Nia Jax at Backlash after Jax defeated Charlotte Flair and Natalya tonight.

Shayna defeated Natalya twice in the past couple of weeks but was still overlooked for the triple threat match. She was clearly livid with the decision and took to Twitter to take a dig at all three, who have connections in WWE.

All three women are from wrestling families and that was the angle Shayna Baszler was going with her tweet today.