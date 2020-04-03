Shayna Baszler thinks WrestleMania 36 is what the ‘world needs’ right now

Former NXT Champion Shayna Baszler has stated that WrestleMania 36 is something that the world needs right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has paralyzed much of the world and Baszler is of the opinion that the world needs this respite.

This is going to be Baszler’s first match at the Grandest Stage of Them All and it will be without a live audience. When asked how she feels about that, she responded by stating that nobody hopes to have a WrestleMania match without a crowd.

“I mean it changes how we approach it out of necessity, it's not 80,000 people and the whole grand thing. For anyone in the business that's the dream, no one hopes it's done without a crowd. It is strange, every wrestler feeds off the energy of the crowd. But it's a process to figure out and work on how to draw people in, in a different way."

However, Baszler also thinks that the current situation opens up the possibility of being more creative with the matches and that the world needs the entertainment and buzz brought by The Show of Shows.

“But after it was announced and you get past it emotionally, there is an excitement as it opens up creatively things that would never have been thought of before. In a way the grand scale of WrestleMania puts you in a box and makes things restricted. We have been forced into this, but it has definitely set the creative juices flowing. The world needs this right now."

The ongoing Covid-19 crisis has engulfed the entire world, with over a million confirmed cases and 50,000-plus deaths.

While the virus originated from Wuhan, China, the United States of America is currently the new epicenter of the crisis with over 245,000 cases in the country and 6000-plus deaths. Amidst all the chaos, WWE’s decision to carry on with WrestleMania, albeit pre-taped at the Performance Center with no spectators, has been criticized by a few quarters of the pro wrestling fraternity.

Nevertheless, there are also fans who are quite excited to witness The Showcase of the Immortals in a never-before-seen setting. The show has already been taped and will be aired on April 4 and 5, with 16 matches announced for the event, one of which is the RAW Women's Championship match between Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch.