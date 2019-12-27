Shayna Baszler to win Royal Rumble, defeat Becky Lynch and return to NXT? (Opinion)

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Shayna Baszler defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley at Survivor Series

There has been a lot of speculation in recent months that Ronda Rousey could return to WWE in 2020 and win the Royal Rumble to set up a RAW Women’s Championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36.

However, since Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship defeat against Rhea Ripley last week, “The Queen of Spades” has emerged as the new favourite to win the women’s Rumble in Houston, Texas on January 26, with a one-on-one match against Lynch at ‘Mania looking like a very real possibility.

It was recently reported by Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue that WWE is planning to have another Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania 36, which could see Superstars from RAW and SmackDown move back to NXT.

Speaking to Korey Gunz on this week’s Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Colohue elaborated on the story and used Baszler as an example of somebody who could potentially win the Royal Rumble and defeat Lynch, confirming her new status as a RAW Superstar in the process, and then return to NXT one year later as an even bigger star.

“A shake-up like this gives them the chance to take someone, let’s take the example of Shayna Baszler… Take her from NXT, put her on RAW for a year, give her the championship, give her the title, give her the Royal Rumble win, have her beat Becky at WrestleMania… give her the title.”

Colohue added that Baszler returning to NXT after achieving huge success on RAW would not only be good for her career, but it would also help the black and gold brand bring in extra viewers.

“The next year at WrestleMania, she’s not the Champion any more, you move her back to NXT. How many viewers does she bring with her?”

Would you like to see Shayna Baszler move to RAW and return to NXT one year later as an even bigger star? Let us know in the comments section!