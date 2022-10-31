Wrestling fans recently went berserk on Twitter with comparisons between Sasha Banks and current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Banks, alongside her former tag team partner Naomi, walked out of WWE in May due to alleged creative differences with the promotion. As a result, they were stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championship and suspended from active competition.

A few weeks later, Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez secured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, they were later defeated by Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, the current champions.

The WWE Universe recently got into a debate as they discussed who's better, The Boss or Mandy Rose. While many fans backed Banks, one suggested that Eva Marie was better than the two.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

🎃Mònique👻 @TheNightmare_25 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Sasha Banks is way better than Mandy Rose @TOXlCATTRACTlON Sasha Banks is way better than Mandy Rose https://t.co/Qi9RX5mZnd

Hekktor38 @HectorDeLoa1 🤷🏻‍♂️ please stop the cap 🤣 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Until she puts on not only a classic but literally the GREATEST women’s match ever like Sasha & Bayley did in takeover Brooklyn, and all the other classics she put on, Sasha is a walking hall of famer🤷🏻‍♂️ please stop the cap 🤣 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Until she puts on not only a classic but literally the GREATEST women’s match ever like Sasha & Bayley did in takeover Brooklyn, and all the other classics she put on, Sasha is a walking hall of famer 💯🤷🏻‍♂️ please stop the cap 🤣

Julia Pinkham @Pinkham_Artemis @TOXlCATTRACTlON Excuse me. I demand you watch Sasha and Bayley's matches vs each other in NXT @TOXlCATTRACTlON Excuse me. I demand you watch Sasha and Bayley's matches vs each other in NXT

Trent Boyer @trentboyer123 @TOXlCATTRACTlON I can think of 20 of Sasha’s matches that are better. @TOXlCATTRACTlON I can think of 20 of Sasha’s matches that are better.

Yusri @Yusri877 @TOXlCATTRACTlON Mandy can't even sell... no wonder she's back at development. @TOXlCATTRACTlON Mandy can't even sell... no wonder she's back at development.

WWE veteran William Regal recalls the first time he met Sasha Banks

William Regal recently discussed Sasha Banks' early career and reflected on his first meeting with the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

On his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal said the first time he met The Boss was when she was an extra for the promotion. He mentioned that Banks was a teenager when she first got into the business and was highly curious.

Regal said:

"When I first met her [Sasha Banks], she was either 18 or 19 and it was in Boston," Regal reminisced. "I was in catering and she was an extra. She asked to come and sit with me and ask questions more than once. I'd help anybody, so I just answered whatever questions she had, and whenever I saw her, same thing."

Despite Banks walking out of WWE, it has been reported that the latter is still under contract with the company. Fans will have to wait and see if she returns to the promotion soon.

