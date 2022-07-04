"She always makes it look so good" - Alexa Bliss on former two-time Women's Champion taking her finisher

Alexa Bliss recently joined Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast where she spoke about several important parts of her WWE career.

At the end of the show, Ryan asked Bliss a few quick-fire questions, including ones about her finishing move and the way she came up with the name.

Bliss was asked about her favorite superstar to hit the Twisted DDT on and interestingly she chose The Nightmare.

"The DDT Rhea Ripley, she always makes it look so good, she's awesome." [41:11-41:19]

Alexa Bliss also revealed who came up with the name for her finisher 'Twisted Bliss'

Alexa Bliss once called her finisher "Sparkle Splash" but when she came through the ranks in NXT, but after her heel turn when she went on to manage Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy, the move underwent a name change.

The former women's champion revealed during the same interview that she came up with the move alongside one of WWE's writers.

"No, so I remember I was in NXT and it was when I had just joined Blake and Murphy and one of the writers came up to me, his name was Joe and he was like: 'hey so now that you're like a bad guy, like Sparkle Splash doesn't really sound real, like intimidating.' which I didn't even like the name Sparkle Spash, but so I was like OK. He's like 'what is it? Like you go up and you twist' and I was like 'why don't we call it Twisted Bliss?'" [41:21-41:55]

Bliss recently came up short at the annual Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and is currently without a feud heading into SummerSlam.

