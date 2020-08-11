"She is not innocent" -- WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair blasts Zelina Vega

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair refuses to believe that it wasn't Zelina Vega who poisoned Montez Ford last week. She addressed the topic once again on RAW Talk, after tonight's show went off-air.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW talk, Bianca Belair claimed that Zelina Vega is 'not innocent. She further went on to point out that when Montez Ford was poisoned, Zelina Vega, Andrade, and Angel Garza were the only three people near him who could do that.

Bianca Belair believes that Zelina Vega controls Andrade and Angel Garza on WWE RAW. Hence, she could pull off something like this because she doesn't like relying on the talent. Here's what Bianca Belair had to say,

"She is not innocent, okay? The fact is that SummerSlam is coming up and it proves that the Street Profits are already one step ahead. Obviously, they know that they can't beat the Street Profits. Let's just put it that way. So they have to do something sneaky. And Zelina, she is like the brain of the operation. She is always controlling her boys and she is always thinking of doing of something crazy instead of simply just relying on their talent. They just need to rely on their talent and go out and fight it out like a man at SummerSlam."

The brewing feud between Zelina Vega and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Andrade and Angel Garza are set to challenge the Street Profits for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam. However, that's not the only interesting feud in this storyline. The last few weeks have seen Zelina Vegan and Bianca Belair engage in several altercations.

Last week on WWE RAW, Montez Ford collapsed outside the ring while Angelo Dawkins was squaring off against Angel Garza. The same thing happened once again when Ford was facing Andrade. Their match ended in no contest as Ford was immediately given medical attention.

It was later revealed that Ford was poisoned and his wife, Bianca Belair blade Zelina Vega for doing so even when the latter vehemently declined. Following that, Bianca Belair attacked Zelia Vega at her home during a live stream.

On WWE RAW this week, we saw both Vega and Belair locking horns in an engaging match and the latter ended up picking a victory. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for both these talented Superstars in the coming weeks.