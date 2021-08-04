"She is a minutes eater" - WWE Veteran comments on Charlotte Flair's role (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone returned with another insightful edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, and the duo reviewed the latest episode of the Red brand.

Vince Russo specifically spoke about the crowd reactions during the latest RAW and how the talent was constantly fighting against a dead audience.

Dr. Chris Featherstone brought up the repetitive nature of Charlotte Flair's promos and noted how the former WWE Women's Champion always had similar content in her material.

Vince Russo explained that Charlotte Flair could be seen as a "minutes eater" and compared her to a baseball pitcher. The former WWE head writer said that Flair had adopted a tried-and-tested style of promos, and the company knew that she could easily get ten minutes of TV time out of her segments.

Russo explained the following:

"Bro, it's like in Baseball, you would call a pitcher an innings eater. That's what she is; she is a minutes eater. Put Charlotte out there, and she will cut a 10-minute promo. She might say the same thing, but we can get a 10-minute promo out of her," said Russo.

I really felt bad for her: Vince Russo says Charlotte Flair was 'fighting the crowd' on WWE RAW

Russo continued to talk about the underwhelming reactions to the latest WWE RAW episode and how he felt bad for the talent performing on the show.

The WWE veteran said that despite RAW being in Chicago, there were barely any boos or cheers and the wrestlers had a hard time creating a compelling live TV atmosphere.

Vince Russo added that Charlotte was battling against the crowd as they didn't seem invested in the story. Russo stated that the lack of a good response wasn't the WWE talent's fault.

"I was just going to say this," Russo continued. "I'm going to point out so many instances in this show. Bro, I'm telling you, I'm watching this show, and I'm really feeling bad for the talent. I really am, bro, because they are going out there and the fans aren't into it, and there aren't any chants, there are no boos, there is nothing, and these guys, including Goldberg, including Lashley, including all of them, bro, they are going out there, and they are trying to perform. Like, it was really noticeable, and I really felt bad for her. Like during Charlotte's promo, it was almost like she was fighting the crowd because they just didn't care. You can't put the talent in that situation, bro. That's the worst feeling in the world when you go out there, and they are not responding to you, and like you said, Chris, it's not their fault."

