"She's incredible and she's constantly evolving" - Bayley breaks character to praise top female WWE Superstar

Despite having faced off on numerous occasions over the years, Bayley has looked to put over her fellow WWE Superstar Asuka.

Asuka and The Role Model share a long history in WWE, as the two women have featured in several memorable matches across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

During the WWE 2K23 Ratings Reveal yesterday, The Role Model expressed her admiration for The Empress of Tomorrow. Asuka's rating for the new WWE 2K game was also announced during the stream.

"If I were to choose she should be at a 95. She's the best, she's been doing this for so long and consistent and can do it better than any of us can ever dream of. She's never slowed down, even when she's hurt, she's like 'ugh I'm fine!', and I see her limping and I'm like 'No you're not !!'. Dude, she's incredible and she's constantly evolving." (From 0:01 to 0:26)

Jay @CreatureLives



Asuka means so much to that locker room. She's like the women's equivalent of Shawn Michaels in his later years.



#WWE Bayley putting over Asuka at the #WWE 2K23 ratings reveal. 🥹Asuka means so much to that locker room. She's like the women's equivalent of Shawn Michaels in his later years. Bayley putting over Asuka at the #WWE2K23 ratings reveal. 🥹Asuka means so much to that locker room. She's like the women's equivalent of Shawn Michaels in his later years. #WWE https://t.co/qOQ96lRze8

During their WWE careers, both superstars have had incredible success, capturing the RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and Women's Tag Team Championships.

Bayley wants to achieve the same as Asuka

This past weekend, Asuka made history as she became the first-ever female WWE Superstar to win the Royal Rumble, Money In The Bank, and Elimination Chamber matches.

Following this incredible achievement, Bayley, who has already won the Money In the Bank and an Elimination Chamber matches, detailed her goal to achieve the same feat as Asuka.

"I’m just missing one………….."

Check out the tweet below:

Following her win at Elimination Chamber last Saturday, Asuka will now face off against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the RAW Women's Championship.

Where do both Bayley and Asuka rank amongst the greats in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit UpUpDownDown and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes