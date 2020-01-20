Sheamus explains the real reason why The Bar were broken up by WWE

The Bar

Back in 2016, Sheamus and Cesaro were competing against each other and were involved in a fierce rivalry. They battled it out in a 7-match series and when it ended in a 3-3 draw, then RAW General manager, Mick Foley made them a tag team.

The WWE Universe was caught surprised at the move but it turned out to be one of the best decisions in the company's recent history. They became 'The Bar' and went on to do a lot of great things in the tag-team division.

They won titles on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown and have been champions five times! However, in the 2019 draft, WWE decided to break them up without any prior notification. Speaking on the break up of the tag-team, Sheamus told Cultaholic in an exclusive interview that they did it just to focus on their singles careers.

He hinted that the duo might get back together in the future but at the moment, Sheamus wants to win the Intercontinental Championship, something that he is yet to get his hands on in the company. He said:

“Well me and Cesaro have achieved everything there is to do, we’re five-time tag champs. I think The Bar is something where we have cemented our legacies as The Bar, like we can always go back to that and anything we do will be massive, but we’re both on a bit of a singles journey at the moment and there’s still a lot I want to achieve as a singles guy. Obviously the Intercontinental title is the one I still haven’t won, so that’s all I really care about right now.”