Sheamus to form a surprising new tag team with 20-year veteran on WWE RAW after this week? Potential explored

Sheamus is one of the most experienced talents on the roster right now. Since his return, he has been consistently featured on RAW every week. But still, things do not look very enticing that could hold fans' interest. Therefore, as a potential surprise, WWE might unexpectedly align The Celtic Warrior with a 20-year wrestling veteran on WWE RAW.

Akira Tozawa could join forces with the former WWE Champion as a cohesive unit. Otis, who is the original partner of Tozawa, has been absent from WWE for the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Sheamus has been regularly involved in backstage segments with Tozawa. He is often spotted giving the 39-year-old a pep talk before his matches, especially during his feud with Rusev last month.

Even during this week's RAW, both superstars had a wholesome fist bump moment when Tozawa requested The Celtic Warrior to take down Rusev. Interestingly, their interactions have been making the rounds all over social media. It indicates that fans are clearly interested in seeing a potential alliance between the two stars.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that WWE could put Sheamus in a tag team with the Alpha Academy member for the next few weeks. The two could continue to work together at least until Otis returns. Fans enjoy watching Tozawa's deadpan comedy on RAW. Therefore, pairing him with the Irish star could add an entertaining layer to the current storyline.

Additionally, such an angle could put the spotlight on Tozawa. However, this is just speculation, and only time will tell what Triple H has in store.

Sheamus to face Rusev in a singles match at a major WWE show?

Sheamus is involved in a heated feud with Rusev on RAW. The two stars desperately want to get their hands on each other, and fans are equally invested in seeing them collide. Both superstars faced each other during the King of the Ring tournament in a Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW.

However, it doesn't look like they are done with each other. Triple H could book a match between the two stars at a major WWE show, potentially Saturday Night's Main Event. Rusev and Sheamus are veterans with a rich history, and they have the potential to deliver a blockbuster match.

Besides, the company needs some high-profile bouts for the next edition of SNME, as it will be held on the same day as AEW's All In: Texas. Meanwhile, Sheamus has not competed in a singles match at a special WWE event since Clash at the Castle 2022. A match with Rusev could be a solid way to showcase The Celtic King at a special event.

Who knows what WWE has in store for The Celtic Warrior? With that said, it will be interesting to see how things shape up in the coming weeks on RAW.

