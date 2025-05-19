  • home icon
  • Sheamus may retire from WWE this year if one major thing happens

By Tathya Sachdev
Modified May 19, 2025 09:39 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

WWE Superstar Sheamus is one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of his generation. Bursting onto WWE's main roster in 2009, he was immediately pushed into the spotlight, defeating John Cena to win the WWE Championship just months later in December of that year.

Known for his hard-hitting style, the multi-time World Champion has a Royal Rumble win, a Money In The Bank win, and several tag team championships to his name, particularly as part of The Bar alongside Cesaro. While more decorated than most can ever dream to be, one title that has eluded Sheamus has been the workhorse's belt — the Intercontinental Championship.

His feud with Gunther made his quest to win the Intercontinental Championship and consequently be recognised as a Grand Slam Champion in the company a cause the WWE Universe really got behind and still wants to see happen. His incredible in-ring work since then has only furthered fans' support. This begs the question: Could his Grand Slam win be the accomplishment that calls an end to his storied career?

While still in tremendous shape, the 47-year-old is clearly nearing the end of his career. There has also been an influx of younger talent in the company. Furthermore, Sheamus takes several weeks off every once in a while, perhaps just to rest his body and stay as healthy as possible, meaning he perhaps does not have much time left to accomplish the one goal that has eluded him all his career.

So, when could Sheamus finally win the Intercontinental Championship?

There is an argument to be made that Dominik Mysterio, the reigning champion, might be the perfect guy for Sheamus to beat and finally win the Intercontinental Championship. Dominik could be the chicken heel for the Irishman to go after, with the WWE Universe firmly behind The Celtic Warrior.

In fact, the 2012 Royal Rumble winner even pitched being a part of the Fatal 4-Way Match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, where Dom won the title in the first place. In conversation with The Daily Mail's Alex McCarthy, The Celtic Warrior said:

"I had pitched to hopefully get in the Intercontinental title stuff again. They’re probably tired about me talking about it but that’s the one title that I have left to become the first ever ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE. That’s the Holy Grail, that’s it. But I wasn’t happy sitting at home. I don’t want to miss WrestleMania I don’t want to go there and not be part of the biggest show of the year. It’s tough for me. I don’t care, if you have passion for what you do you don’t want to miss that," Sheamus said. (H/T The Daily Mail)

Sheamus remains an integral part of RAW's upper-mid card. With Dominik Mysterio as the reigning Intercontinental Champion, a clash between the two does not seem like an unlikely proposition at all.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
