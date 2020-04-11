Sheamus' SmackDown opponent is the son of a former WWE Superstar

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown on Fox, Sheamus was in action against debuting Superstar Cal Bloom. He has been active on NXT for the past one year or so, and it should be noted that he is the son of a former WWE Superstar.

Cal is the son of a retired professional wrestler named Wayne Bloom. Cal's father wrestled for several companies including WWE, AWA, and WCW. His short-lived stint in WWE in the early 90s saw him and Mike Enos don the persona of Beverly Brothers. Their gimmick was of two rich, spoiled brats, sporting flashy purple tights and bleach-blonde hairstyles.

The duo feuded with the likes of Legion of Doom, The Natural Disasters, and The Bushwhackers. As the end of their WWE stint approached, they turned into enhancement talent. Bloom was active on the independent scene for around 5 years following his WWE release.

Cal Bloom, 25-years-old, was signed to a contract back in March 2019. Before trying his hand at pro-wrestling, Bloom played football and was a mainstay in the UCF Knights for over 4 years. He played as a tight-end for the University of Central Florida. As of now, Bloom hasn't reacted to his debut on tonight's SmackDown.