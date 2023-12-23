Sheamus to return at major upcoming event? - 4 possible partners for Butch at WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution

WWE is set to have a major week to kick off January 2024. All three of the company's weekly television programs will have special-themed episodes. For example, Monday Night RAW will be called RAW Day 1, and NXT will be NXT New Year's Evil.

The blue brand is getting in on the action, too, with SmackDown New Year's Revolution. So far, four matches have been confirmed for the program. This includes an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship #1 Contenders triple threat match featuring Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, Michin vs. IYO SKY, and Santos Escobar vs. Kevin Owens.

The other bout is particularly intriguing, as it will be a tag team match. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly will unite to battle Butch and a surprise partner. This comes after the heel tag team regularly mocked The Bruiserweight for being alone in the promotion.

There is no current indication as to who Butch will choose as the fourth man in the bout. In this article, we will take a look at four possible contenders, two of which have a lot of history with the former United Kingdom Champion, along with two wildcard selections. Who may step up come New Year's Revolution?

Below are four possible partners for Butch at WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution.

#4. Sheamus could return as Butch's partner

Sheamus is one of the most accomplished WWE performers of all time. He's a multi-time World Champion who has managed to win numerous Tag Team Titles and the United States Championship. Sheamus has also won the Royal Rumble, a King of the Ring Tournament, and the Money in the Bank.

Prior to his injury, Sheamus was the leader of The Brawling Brutes. He, alongside Ridge Holland and Butch, started off as a heel faction. That changed thanks to the organic reaction from the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, Sheamus being injured and Ridge walking out on The Bruiserweight has seemingly spelled the end of the faction.

That may not be the case after all, however. There's a chance that Sheamus returns to action at SmackDown New Year's Revolution to team up with Butch. The Brawling Brutes can then go on to defeat Pretty Deadly and then figure out what to do with Ridge from there.

#3. Tyler Bate could join WWE's main roster

Tyler Bate has had a lot of success in WWE. He was the youngest champion in the company's history when he captured the United Kingdom Championship. Since then, Bate has managed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles, the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, and the Heritage Cup.

The Big Strong Boi was recently involved in one of the key matches at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. He battled Josh Briggs, Dijak, Trick Williams, and Bron Breakker in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match. Unfortunately, Bate didn't win, but he did have another impressive showing.

Many believe that Tyler's time on NXT should come to an end sooner rather than later. Given his and Butch's extensive history as both rivals and partners, Bate being revealed as Butch's mystery partner makes sense. Could The Big Strong Brutes take over WWE SmackDown?

#2. Cameron Grimes isn't doing much

Cameron Grimes on SmackDown.

Cameron Grimes is an underrated WWE performer. Grimes has decent size and great athleticism. Beyond that, he has a lot of charisma. His personality and skill level won him the NXT North American Championship and the Million Dollar Title in the past.

The talented Carolinas native was called up to the main roster in the 2023 WWE Draft. Fans were excited to see what plans the company had in store for him, especially after he debuted by defeating opponents in seconds. Unfortunately, Cameron's push ended almost immediately.

In total, Cameron has had eight broadcasted main roster matches. He won the first two and has lost every single one since, even if they're competitive. Grimes needs a reset, and forming a tag team with Butch could be exactly what takes him to the moon.

#1. Axiom flirted with the main roster

Axiom and Dragon Lee recently faced off on SmackDown.

Axiom is a unique WWE Superstar. He is a highflyer but also has fantastic strikes. The NXT Star is also tremendous at mat wrestling and submissions. In short, he can do just about anything.

The masked superstar recently had a spotlight moment on WWE's main roster. He battled Dragon Lee in a showcase match on SmackDown that really showed off Axiom's immense skillset. While he lost, there's little doubt that the Spanish star attracted the eyes of fans and company officials alike.

Axiom's appearance on SmackDown might be a one-off. Despite that, he delivered in spades. There's a chance he could be rewarded by getting the opportunity to aid fellow NXT UK alumni in battling Pretty Deadly on the blue brand. From there, perhaps Axiom could become a full-time member of the roster.