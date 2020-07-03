Sheamus reveals how friendship with Triple H turned the locker room against him?

WWE Superstar Sheamus is one of the most underrated Superstars on the roster today. Following his return from a prolonged injury, Sheamus has continued to work as a Single's competition on SmackDown. Most recently, it's his feud with Jeff Hardy that has brought a much-deserved attention towards the WWE Superstar. But Sheamus recently revealed how being friends with Triple H fetched him a lot of heat backstage.

Sheamus revealed that he had received a lot of hate from people because of the storyline involving Jeff Hardy. The Celtic Warrior believes that it is a win for his character and he is thriving in that situation.

While Sheamus is enjoying his current run in WWE, things weren't so smooth for him back in the day. As it turns out, his casual relationship with Triple H made everyone question his legitimacy on the roster as they would all label him with demeaning terms.

How did friendship with Triple H effect Sheamus in the locker room?

During his recent appearance on After the Bell, Sheamus revealed that he first became friends with Triple H in 2009. He was a SmackDown Superstar but was drafted for the RAW tour of Australia.

There, Triple H saw him alone and figured out that Sheamus doesn't know anybody. As a result, 'The Game' invited Sheamus to work out with him, and the two became 'gym buddies'. Triple H would often give him feedback on his form and matches, but this turned the locker room against Sheamus.

Revealing the details about the incident, Sheamus said,

"When I first started, Triple H was there, and he took me under his wing. We went on a tour of Australia. I didn't know anybody. I was on SmackDown but got switched to a tour of RAW for a tour of Australia in 2009. He said, you don't know anybody, so if you want to go to the gym and work out, I can watch your matches and give you any feedback, and I was blown away. If you do that now, everybody in NXT does that now, and there is not one peep said about it. They all go online. You see Finn Balor, Tomasso Ciampa and Adam Cole talk about Triple H. I never went out there and pushed it out there."

"I went to the gym once or twice, maybe two or three times we had a workout and then apparently I was Triple H's workout buddy. I got blasted by everybody who was in contact with dirt sheets saying I was up HHH's a**, and I was a kiss a**. No matter what I did in the first couple years achievement wise, it was blacklisted, and they said I only got that because he is up HHH' a**. I was busting my bal** doing 5 or 6 shows a week. I was driving to shows I didn't have to be just to go there and learn. I was going to FCW when I could have been sitting at home to keep learning. None of that mattered. The only thing people saw was I was a kiss a**. Right off the bat, it was boom!"

Sheamus also revealed that people were really angry when he defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at TLC and said,

"Especially when I won that title from John (Cena) at TLC. Bro, so many people were so mad. They were so mad saying who is this guy coming in here? Who is he? Where did he come from? I've been here 6 years. I've been here 8 years. I've never been WWE Champion. He is here for minutes, and he is WWE Champ." (h/t WrestlingNews)

Whatever happened with Sheamus is unfortunate. But we are glad to know that he is currently enjoying his run in WWE and has proved his calibre inside the ring. With Triple H being involved in a lot of Superstars' storylines in WWE today, it wouldn't be fair to single out Sheamus for a genuine friendship with one of the authority figures of the company.