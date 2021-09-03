Sheamus recently thought his WWE career was over

Sheamus recently confessed that his WWE career would've come to an abrupt end last year due to concussions and a few other issues.

The former world champion was absent from WWE television after WrestleMania 35 in 2019 but recovered from his issues before returning in January 2020.

Speaking to ComicBook, Sheamus revealed that he had struggled, but physical therapy, a different diet, and dynamic movements helped him heal and recover.

"Yeah, I did mate (thoughts on his career ending). I did. I'm not going to lie. I had a really, really bad concussion, and I had some other issues going on. But, I went through the physical therapy. I got myself in great shape. I went to the dietitian Jerry Ward so I could get fast and carry the ice out. I was determined to get myself in the best shape possible," said Sheamus.

Sheamus stated that the last year-and-a-half has been a brilliant time for him in the ring. He has been able to work with a wide variety of WWE talents, especially newbies.

Sheamus reveals what helped him recover from his health issues

Sheamus disclosed dynamic stretching is the secret to his career revival. He feels great as he has a better understanding of his body.

"I've never felt better. I feel better than ten years ago when I debuted, just because I know a lot more about my body. I do a lot more dynamic stretching," said the former United States Champion.

The WWE Superstar also revealed that he has not faced any issues since returning from his sabbatical last year. Sheamus won the United States title from Riddle at WrestleMania 37, but eventually lost it to Damian Priest last month at SummerSlam.

