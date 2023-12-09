Sheamus set for big comeback, former WWE star returning? 4 stars Butch could have called on SmackDown

The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Butch has had some bad luck lately. The Bruiserweight has been part of a top faction for almost two years now, but the other two members have recently disappeared from television.

In the time since then, Butch has been mocked for being alone. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits gave The Bruiserweight grief over it a little bit, but it was Pretty Deadly who truly pushed the narrative even further. They mocked Butch for being all alone and even jumped the British star.

Butch was barely seen on television this week, but eagle eyed fans likely saw him in the background of a segment featuring Damage CTRL. The scrappy star was seen talking on a cell phone, but it was not clear what he said or who he was speaking to.

This article will take a look at four stars Butch could have been talking to on Friday Night SmackDown. This includes a released talent, an injured superstar, and a stable later. Who might it have been?

Below are four stars Butch could have called on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Sheamus would make a lot of sense

Sheamus is one of the most accomplished superstars in WWE history. He first joined the main roster as part of ECW in 2009, but quickly moved to Monday Night RAW. He soon became a world champion. He has also held numerous tag team titles, the United States Championship, and has achieved several other key accomplishments.

Unfortunately, The Celtic Warrior has been out of action. He last appeared on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown where he battled Edge, now known as Adam Copeland, in Toronto in what many thought would be The Rated-R Superstar's last match. Sheamus has seemingly been injured, but many are hoping to see him return.

Butch recently mentioned that he has not heard from Sheamus, so it could make sense for The Celtic Warrior to be the one he was calling. Given the current issues within The Brawling Brutes, Sheamus' return cannot come soon enough.

#3. He could have reached out to former WWE Superstar Trent Seven

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate

Trent Seven is a former WWE Superstar. He was best known for being part of the tag team Moustache Mountain alongside Tyler Bate, and part of British Strong Style, a stable featuring himself, Bate, and Pete Dunne. Dunne, of course, is now known as Butch.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champion was released by World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022. This came when the NXT UK brand was shut down. It is not yet clear if he would return in some fashion if WWE launched the NXT Europe brand as expected in 2024.

Regardless of the future of NXT Europe and the Stamford-based company's expansion, Trent could return sooner and in a big way. Butch may have reached out to his former stablemate in the hopes of re-forming British Strong Style. Tyler Bate could even potentially join the trio.

#2. Butch could have called AJ Styles to join The O.C.

AJ Styles on SmackDown

AJ Styles is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He first joined the promotion properly in 2016, but he already had a near-20 year career by that point. AJ had wrestled in TNA Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, ROH Wrestling, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling prior to making the jump to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Phenomenal One currently leads a stable. The group is known as The O.C., and it is an offshoot of The Bullet Club. Alongside AJ is the tag team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and Michin, who is the most recent addition to the WWE faction.

The group could always use fresh blood and Butch is potentially the man without a country now, so to speak. As a result, it would make sense for The Bruiserweight to search for a new stable to join. Why not The O.C., where he can learn under one of the best in-ring performers ever?

#1. He could have called Ridge Holland to try to patch things up

The Brawling Brutes have been one of WWE's best stables for nearly two years. While the group seemed like an odd combination early on, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch had undeniable chemistry. It led to them becoming organically over with the audience.

Unfortunately, in Sheamus' absence, Ridge Holland has grown frustrated. He showed annoyance with Butch when the pair lost a tag match. The next time they competed as a duo, Ridge walked out in the middle of the match and is yet to be seen in WWE since.

While it can be fun to think about Butch calling somebody new to team up with, he could simply be attempting to reach out Ridge. Maybe, just maybe, if The Bruiserweight can patch things up, The Brawling Brutes can return to their dominant ways and eventually the pair could even win tag team gold.

