Shocking footage of Bayley lashing out at an audience member who was filming her [watch]

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 13 Nov 2019, 19:01 IST SHARE

Bayley has been enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance after turning heel and regaining the SmackDown Women's Championship and she's certainly been embracing the more villainous elements of her character.

She recently revealed she couldn't wait to get out of France during the recent European Tour and in the UK she covered her ears so she didn't have to hear the 'Hey Bayley' song that UK crowds sing for her.

As much as I do not want to go to Switzerland tomorrow, get me the hell out of France. pic.twitter.com/n0x3zvyP3b — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 12, 2019

But it seems that Bayley might be getting out of control with her new heel persona as she is shown lashing out at a member of the audience who is filming her in some candid fan footage posted onto social media,

Tu m'aimes pas ? Ça tombe bien moi non plus @itsBayleyWWE #WWELille pic.twitter.com/RodAfP21Nd — 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕀𝕀𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕔 💫 (@jacquesvasseur) November 13, 2019

In the video Bayley can be seen attacking Charlotte near the ringside barrier. The audience member at ringside is filming this and Bayley notices swiping her hand towards the camera and yelling 'get that camera out of here'. She then angrily admonishes the crowd in general.

At Survivor Series Bayley will be taking on RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a massive Triple Threat match. The storyline seems to be that Baszler and Lynch are focused on each other and keep taking their eyes off of Bayley.

One person who won't be taking their eye off of Bayley from now on will be that audience member!

What do you think about Bayley's new heel character? Leave your thoughts in the comments section