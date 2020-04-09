Shocking interference helps Johnny Gargano defeat Tommaso Ciampa in their final NXT match against each other

This was the final match between the two Superstars as ordered by Triple H.

A shocking turn of events helped Gargano to emerge as the victor in this super personal rivalry.

Gargano and Ciampa took their rivalry to another level

After weeks of bad blood, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa squared off inside the ring for one last time. The final match between The Blackheart and The Rebel Heart of WWE was commissioned by Triple H after both Superstars tore apart the Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tonight's episode of the Black and Gold brand, the final match between these two friends-turned-bitter rivals took place in an empty arena. Taglined as 'One Final Beat', the match was won by Johnny Gargano after getting helped by a familiar face.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all shows produced by WWE have been taking place from an empty stadium with no live audience and only the required personnel. Tonight's episode of NXT was pre-taped and the match between Gargano and Ciampa that took place from an empty stadium had a cinematic feel to it much like the Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker and the Firefly Fun House match between 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and John Cena from WrestleMania 36.

Much like those two aforementioned matches, Gargano and Ciampa's match did not have any commentary but had a referee to administer the match. However, keeping in mind the intensely personal rivalry, the match between these two Superstars had a stipulation befitting of a Street Fight match.

They fought all over the arena and even took their match outside to the parking lot, fighting atop a truck. Towards the closing moments of the match, Gargano's wife and fellow Superstar Candice LeRae entered the ring telling both Superstars to stop before finally hitting a low blow on Gargano.

Ciampa, who was shocked by LeRae's action, felt bad for Gargano and thought of ending the match and tried to get Gargano up to his feet. Things then took quite a turn as suddenly LeRae appeared behind Ciampa and hit him with a low blow and a grinning Gargano revealed that he was actually protected with an abdomen guard and faked the whole act.

Gargano then ended the match by hitting Ciampa with his finisher, the Fairytale Ending on the exposed wooden boards of the ring to get the pinfall. Gargano then left the location along with LeRae.