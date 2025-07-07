Shocking name to show up at WWE Evolution as Naomi's enforcer against Jade Cargill? Exploring potential angle

Naomi is set to face Jade Cargill in a one-on-one match at Evolution, as this rivalry has reached a whole new level. Even though Naomi has been playing mind games, The Storm has had the upper hand in this rivalry so far. Cargill is too big a threat for The Glow to handle on her own. Therefore, the latter may have a huge trick up her sleeve at the upcoming spectacle.

Naomi could introduce Lash Legend as her enforcer at Evolution. The 28-year-old is currently a part of the NXT roster and has been gaining a lot of momentum. Those who have watched her know that Legend's sheer presence is enough to petrify opponents. Given her formidable stature and physique, the six-foot star would be a right fit to be The Glow's enforcer.

During the final moments of their match at Evolution, Jade Cargill could be on the verge of winning. Just then, Lash Legend could show up out of nowhere and attack The Storm. She could unleash a brutal beatdown on the 33-year-old, leaving the latter unconscious. Following that, Legend could drag Cargill to the middle of the ring and help Naomi get back on her feet.

The Glow's expression could change with a malicious smile sweeping across her face, indicating that it was her plan all along. She could stand tall with the NXT star in the middle of the ring, marking the beginning of a dominant alliance. Naomi bringing Lash Legend as her enforcer could be a masterstroke that would send shockwaves through the women's division.

While this is just speculation, the chances of it happening at Evolution are quite high. It remains to be seen how things shape up this weekend.

Naomi to cost Jade Cargill her title match at SummerSlam?

Jade Cargill won the Queen of the Ring Tournament this year at Night of Champions. She has earned the right to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Big Jade is expected to face Tiffany Stratton for the coveted title at the premium live event.

There is a high chance that Naomi could cost Cargill the win at The Biggest Party of The Summer. Ever since winning the Money in the Bank, the 37-year-old has been waiting for the right opportunity to cash in. SummerSlam could be where she finally cashes in her MITB contract.

Just when Jade Cargill could be on the verge of defeating Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship, The Glow could storm into the ring. She could cash in her contract over a bruised and battered Cargill and walk away as the new WWE Women's Champion.

This could be a shocking turn of events that might leave the WWE Universe stunned. It could create thunderous buzz, perfect for the company's first-ever two-night SummerSlam. However, this is currently speculation, and only time will tell what happens next.

