Should 33-year-old star replace Bobby Lashley as the leader of his faction after WWE SmackDown? Karrion Kross thinks so!

Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits were on the receiving end of a brutal attack on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He, along with Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, faced the wrath of The Final Testament as the latter group made an emphatic statement ahead of WrestleMania 40. Karrion Kross even stated that The Pride should get a new leader.

The Doom Walker named Montez Ford as Bobby Lashley's replacement. Following the tumultuous brawl, Kross questioned Lashley's ability to protect his own stablemates despite being its leader. As a result, The Doom Walker humiliated The All Mighty and said that it was time for The Pride to have a new leader who could actually lead by example.

During his backstage interview, Karrion Kross left no stone unturned to rub salt on Lashley's injuries. He suggested that Montez Ford should be the one to lead the faction, as he is a breakout star. Not only did he name the 33-year-old as a competent leader, but he also stated that Bobby Lashley and Angelo Dawkins have been holding him back:

"May be The Pride needs a new leader. Its not gonna be me; I think it should be Montez Ford. He is the new breakout star but we all know he can't do that when he is dragging Dawkins and Bobby is not letting him be the best version of himself. I'm just saying what everybody is thinking. Tick-Tock!" said Karrion Kross.

The leader of The Final Testament believes that Lashley has been holding Ford back by keeping him under his tutelage. Kross made it clear that the 33-year-old should replace The All Mighty as the leader of The Pride.

Expand Tweet

WWE is seemingly cooking a huge match for Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 40

The rivalry between The Final Testament and The Pride has been going on for weeks now with no signs of stopping. Karrion Kross and the AOP have been hovering over Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits for quite some time now.

With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, things have been getting much clearer on the subsequent episodes of SmackDown. From what transpired in the latest edition of the blue brand, it looks like WWE is planning to put The All Mighty in a huge tag team match.

Karrion Kross and AOP could lock horns with Bobby Lashley and Street Profits in faction warfare at The Show of Shows this year. Not only will this allow all superstars to be a part of the two-night extravaganza, but it will also allow them to go to war against each other and settle their differences once and for all.

Therefore, the rivalry between the two factions could culminate at WrestleMania 40 this year, as this looks to be the potential scenario heading into The Showcase of the Immortals.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Would you love to see Montez Ford taking over The Pride in the future? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion