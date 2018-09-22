Should Charlotte Flair turn heel?

Is it time for Charlotte Flair to turn heel?

Charlotte Flair is the top female star for WWE’s Smackdown brand. Between title wins, WrestleMania moments, and consistently being pushed at or around the championship level, she has been well positioned to one day be considered one of, if not the single greatest female star in WWE history — at least by kayfabe standards.

The question remains, though, whether Flair is better as a heel or face.

She’s worked both roles for WWE and the company seems dead set in keeping her in a face role for the time being. However, a number of hardcore fans are suggesting she may be better posed as a heel to take advantage of the skills she brings to that role, especially at this time when a number of fans don’t seem so keen on her.

This article takes a look at a Flair heel turn in a point, counterpoint format before arriving at a conclusion as to whether WWE should go ahead with this big move.

5. Point: The fans are booing her

The crowd certainly sounds ready to boo Charlotte.

There’s very little that’s more fundamental or traditional to wrestling than fans cheering faces and booing heels. Modern day fans have added a wrinkle to conventional storytelling by increasingly thinking for themselves and not necessarily aligning their reaction with what’s happening in storylines or the outcomes WWE is targeting.

In particular, since Becky Lynch turned heel on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, fans have notably cheered Lynch and booed Flair. The choice is largely absurd in terms of either woman’s kayfabe actions, but demonstrates the organic connection Lynch has with fans, particularly after years of seeming underutilized.

In contrast, there’s a cluster of very vocal hardcore fans who seem sick of Flair. There’s a certain logic to playing into what fans actually want, as opposed to what was planned, and letting Flair be the heel that fans seem determined to cast her as, in contrast to Lynch as an unconventional face.

