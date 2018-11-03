Should Finn Balor move to SmackDown and win the WWE Championship?

Might a big move for Balor be in everyone's best interests?

Finn Balor is one of WWE’s best all-around performers. His athleticism, intensity, and ability to capture fans’ imagination with his cool face persona, only enhanced by his Demon King alter-ego, all make him a unique attraction and a steady star who can succeed in a variety of situations.

WWE seemed to recognize Balor’s potential early on. He spent the majority of his NXT run either reigning as champion or in hot pursuit of the developmental brand’s top title. From there, he got a huge push upon his main roster debut, beating Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins each cleanly to be crowned the first Universal Champion.

Sadly, Balor got injured in his title-winning match. It has now been a year and a half since he returned to action, and WWE hasn’t given him a solid push or opportunity to run with a title since.

So what if WWE switched courses and moved Balor over to SmackDown—potentially to reign as WWE Champion? This article takes a look at whether that move would be in Balor and WWE’s best interests.

#5 Point: Balor Fits SmackDown style

Finn Balor's style might be used to its fullest potential on the blue brand.

Whether it WWE intended it or not, a familiar dynamic has emerged from the original brand split, wherein SmackDown comes across as the worker’s brand with stars like AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Samoa Joe featured, as compared to Raw having the bigger stars who aren’t necessarily as polished or exciting to watch in the ring, like Braun Strowman and Ronda Rousey.

Finn Balor has been on Raw since the start of the new brand split, but his technical and aerial expertise lend themselves better to SmackDown’s style. On the blue brand, he could revisit great matches with the likes of Styles, Joe, and Shinsuke Nakamura, besides having dream matches await him like a clash with Bryan or Andrade Almas.

There is some merit to a talent like Balor getting to standout relative to his Raw peers—and there certainly are some guys on the red brand who can hang with him. Just the same, WWE can probably get the most mileage out of him if he were to move to Tuesday nights.

