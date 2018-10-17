Opinion: How WWE should book legends

WWE SummerSlam 2015

The WWE icons have been invading Raw and Smackdown more frequently. WHY? That is probably the biggest question one can ask. Do people really want to see the Undertaker that bad? Do they really want Shawn Michaels to go out of retirement? Is the WWE really banking on nostalgia to get their numbers up?

Once upon a time, these guys defined the WWE. The Undertaker's streak is still one of the best feats in the WWE and Shawn Michael's charisma is seriously one of a kind. However, now that they are back in the ring, they look like shadows of their former selves. Even though Triple H remains in great shape, it is still pretty obvious that father time has caught up to him. His spine buster doesn't really look as devastating as it used to be, right? Even fairly active superstars like Kane and the Big Show are barely hanging on. They basically lean on their massive size to get things done but nothing in comparison to what they used to be.

Perhaps it is time for the WWE to scale back these matches. It is one thing to have a promo or two for these legends but for them to headline actual PPVs is somewhat counterproductive. Instead of pushing new talent to the top, they keep the older ones relevant. How can they make new stars if they keep hanging on to nostalgia?

Let iconic superstars like Chris Jericho and Rey Mysterio keep on wrestling because they still have it. Let them put over young and upcoming stars. It would be natural to pass on the torch. Stick them in groups like what they did with Evolution. That stable did wonders for Batista and Randy Orton even if Triple H and Ric Flair basically kept them relevant early on.

The WWE is littered with talent. Some may even argue that some of them are wasting away with the lack of development. Maybe instead of using these legends, they can take a playbook of the old WWE and create entertaining storylines for mid-carders. It can all be done. Let the legends stay legends and let the young talent shine.

