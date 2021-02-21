Sign Guy Dudley discusses his persona, managing The Dudley Boyz & their championships in ECW [Exclusive]

In part two of this exclusive interview with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker, Sign Guy Dudley (who never spoke, but would hold up signs) discusses managing The Dudley Boyz, winning the ECW Tag Team Championship for the first time, and the eight Tag Team Championships the team would capture in ECW. You can read the first part of the interview with Sign Guy Dudley here.

Lee: Most managers are a mouthpiece for those they're managing. What was it like to be a manager who didn't speak, but did his speaking in other ways, holding signs?

"Yeah, it was definitely unique. It was different, that's for sure. Here's the thing about that gimmick. I don't think a lot of people know is that it wasn't supposed to last long. It was a rib on the guy in the front row, Paul Malice, I believe his name is, and it was because Raven wanted to poke fun at him. So Sign Guy Dudley was invented from there. I took it really seriously. It was probably only meant to last three months, but I had an opportunity like that. I was already working for the company helping Gabe write the program. That was Gabe's baby, but ringside photos, promo work, anything we could do.

Then I started the wrestling route, and I knew I could be part of that because I honestly showed the drive that I could do it. You don't get paid a lot in the beginning, and I never got paid a lot anyway, but the point was it was something I wanted to do and something I invested my time in, and I didn't know how long it was going to go. I didn't think it was going to go as long as it did, which was the whole run of the company, and even after they (The Dudleys) left."

Lee: You managed The Dudley Boyz when they reigned supreme in the ECW Tag Team world with eight championships. What was it like for the first time to be able to do that?

"It was crazy because we knew what we were doing. It was a month before the pay-per-view Barely Legal that we'd beat The Eliminators, but we knew it was transitional, and they wanted to do the title change on the pay-per-view.

The way that got over, and that quick in a month with the house shows, people were really pissed, but I remember really clearly the night they won the belts. We all drove back to the hotel together after doing promos and had a moment. We were all in my car, and I don't know if Bubba and D-Von remember this, but I have a strange memory and remember everything, but I remember opening my hatchback and grabbing the belts saying, "Guys, this is f*cking awesome. You guys earned this."

You know its work and whatever, but the point is it is something, and I believed in ECW for them to have that run, which was awesome. As we went on to lose them, win them, drop them, whatever, it was always an awesome feeling. People never knew in ECW the way it was booked. We'd do title changes at house shows. All the old school stuff, but the first time it was pretty awesome."

You can watch the interview with Sign Guy Dudley below:

