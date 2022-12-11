Since Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE back at Extreme Rules, there have been several hints that he was looking to recruit Alexa Bliss. The two stars were aligned together before Bliss turned on Wyatt back in 2021, and many believed they could reunite following his return.

Recent Twitter updates from Asuka appear to be teasing that she could be set to turn heel, which means that she could have been the one who Wyatt was targeting from the beginning.

Here are just 4 signs that it was Asuka who was being recruited and not Alexa Bliss.

#4. Asuka was present whenever The Buzzard appeared before Alexa Bliss in backstage segments and during their entrance on WWE RAW

Many fans have pointed out that the buzzard has appeared with Alexa Bliss in two backstage segments and even as part of their entrance on RAW. The whole time the WWE Universe was obsessed with the thought that it was Alexa Bliss who was being targeted, but Asuka was also there for all of these segments.

Asuka and Bliss were backstage together at Crown Jewel and then with Bianca Belair, making their entrance with the EST. This means that it could have been targeting Asuka instead.

#3. The Women's Tag Team Championships

Standard Bearer Wrestling @TheSBWrestling Abby The Witch was shot with one of each of the WWE Women’s Titles set beside her. Abby The Witch was shot with one of each of the WWE Women’s Titles set beside her. https://t.co/Pe0xTFstJ1

When Abby The Witch made her debut at Extreme Rules, many fans noticed that she was standing next to the Women's Tag Team Championships. These titles were just seen as a hint towards her future path or who she could be, but there could have been a hint as to who she was targeting.

Alexa and Asuka were the Women's Tag Team Champions for a brief amount of time at the end of October. The two women, along with Nikki Cross, are the only active Superstars to have held the titles on three occasions.

#2. Asuka's recent Twitter activity

Asuka was recently defeated by Bayley in their triple threat match to determine who would go on to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. After the match, she was then attacked by a frustrated Rhea Ripley, and whilst she hasn't been seen on-screen since the assault, she has made it clear that she is going through a slight change.

Asuka's social media update seems to imply that a heel turn could be coming as she has shared posts of her alter-ego, Kana, with some interesting captions.

#1. Watch Asuka's eyes when she sees The Buzzard at WWE Crown Jewel

Asuka and Alexa Bliss were backstage at WWE Crown Jewel, set to defend the Women's Tag Team Championships, when the buzzard suddenly appeared. As seen in the video above, it appears to have more of an impact on Asuka than it does on Alexa.

Asuka sees it on the screen, and her eyes then begin to flicker. It is unclear why and it doesn't appear to have done anything to her in the long run, but it is worth noting that the duo lost their Championship match later in the night.

Do you think Asuka has been recruited by Bray Wyatt? Have your say in the comments section below.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes