Singles title chase, revenge from Terror Twins - 3 directions for Dominik Mysterio after losing at Bash in Berlin

At Bash in Berlin 2024, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan attempted to overpower The Terror Twins in a Mixed Tag Team Match but fell short ultimately, with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley emerging victorious. The match generated great enthusiasm from the crowd, who were heavily invested in the storyline. As usual, Dirty Dom received an impressive negative reaction from the audience.

In this article, we’ll explore three possible directions for Dominik Mysterio after his loss at Bash in Berlin 2024.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could chase the Intercontinental Championship

One potential direction for Dirty Dom after Bash in Berlin could be a singles title chase, namely the Intercontinental Championship. The last time Dominik held a singles title was the NXT North American Championship. The Judgment Day has already confirmed his entry into the IC Title tournament.

In the upcoming episode of RAW, Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to face Ilja Dragunov and Dragon Lee in a triple-threat match, with the winner advancing further in the tournament.

If Dominik manages to advance, he could fully commit to chasing the Intercontinental Championship, setting up a new and exciting storyline for him on the red brand.

#2. Dominik and Liv Morgan could seek revenge on The Terror Twins

After suffering a loss at Bash in Berlin 2024, another potential direction for Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan could be seeking vengeance against The Terror Twins. A possible scenario might see Morgan and Dominik blindsiding Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest on an upcoming episode of RAW, leading to weeks of buildup that culminates in a rematch at Bad Blood 2024.

For those unaware, Bad Blood 2024 is WWE’s next premium live event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

A rematch at Bad Blood could be an excellent way to prolong the rivalry between Judgment Day members and The Terror Twins, adding further intensity to the ongoing storyline.

#1. Dominik could take his relationship with Liv Morgan to a new level

WWE has been gradually building an on-screen romantic relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, as evidenced by their interactions over the past few weeks. After Bash in Berlin 2024, Dirty Dom could take this relationship to new heights by tying the knot with Liv Morgan on television.

WWE has a history of hosting wedding ceremonies on TV, and with the brewing romance between Liv and Dominik, it wouldn’t be surprising if WWE planned a wedding segment on Monday Night RAW.

This would further develop their relationship and create compelling storylines for the red brand.

