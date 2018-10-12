6 Controversial Things WWE Must Do Before Crown Jewel

What does WWE need to do before The Crown jewel pay per view?

WWE Crown Jewel is less than a month away and while there are already a few great matches set to take place at the star-studded pay per view, WWE still has a lot of work to do if they want to make things perfect. In fact, quite a few of the current storylines need some development in one way or another before they are ready for the big pay per view

Of course, WWE is already doing a great job of developing storylines for Crown Jewel, but a lot of them still need a little fine tuning to set them over the top. With that being said and a lot already set to happen at next month's pay per view, here are six controversial things WWE must do before the event takes place.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and also feel free to tell us what you think WWE needs to do.

#6 Put Finn Balor in a love triangle storyline

Should WWE put Finn Balor in a love triangle?

It's a shame that WWE continues to do nothing with one of their best superstars and while one would hope he would eventually get another shot at The Universal title, it looks like the company isn't going to budge on that for a while. What they might budge on, however, is a love triangle storyline, which would do a lot to raise Balor's stock with fans.

Think about it! If Sasha Banks came back from her undisclosed injury and started to make Bayley jealous of her relationship with Balor, it would be interesting television. It would also be a cool way to finally do something with both Bayley and Sasha Banks, who have mainly been relegated to forgettable tag team matches and therapy sessions.

In the end, a relationship storyline is something that will help the three superstars get more television time and maybe even heighten Balor's stock enough to get a match at Crown Jewel. Of course, it's not a sure bet and it would be disjointing to do the storyline and then only have Balor fly to Saudi Arabia, but it would at least be something!

