6 WWE superstars who will be affected by Ronda Rousey Moving To Smackdown Live

What will Monday Night Raw look like without Ronda Rousey?

Rumors have been circulating that Fox officials want Ronda Rousey to be moved to Smackdown Live in order to help bring in advertisers and while it would be a huge loss for Raw, it could be the thing that finally makes Smackdown Live the A show. Unfortunately for others in The WWE however, Rousey moving to Smackdown Live could be bad news.

With that being said and Rousey already decimating half of The Raw roster, the move makes sense and would probably help the company gain big name advertisers for Smackdown Live Of course the final decision is ultimately up to WWE and what they think is best for business, but one has to imagine that this is a pretty easy one to make.

In the end, it might be best good for some superstars and could again be the beginning of Smackdown Live taking its place a the A show, but that doesn't mean there won't be causalities when all is said and done. In fact, these five superstars probably stand to lose the most if this deal is finalized.

#5 Natayla

Will WWE ever get the dream match between Ronda Rousey and Natayla?

WWE has hinted several times at a title match between Ronda Rousey and her best friend, Natayla, but the company has yet to follow up on it as of yet. Of course WWE once again had The Queen of Hearts come to Rousey's aid to help fend off an attack by Jax but WWE seems more interested in using them as a pair than opponents.

Unfortunately for Natayla, that likely means that unless WWE chooses to do the match before Rousey leaves for Smackdown Live, which really robs her of a very high profile match. it also robs the fans of a storyline conclusion that WWE has been seemingly building to for awhile and that makes it all the disheartening to see.

