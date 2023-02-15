Six-person tag team match featuring Hall of Famers, Hell in a Cell to return - 5 things Becky Lynch can do at WrestleMania following WWE RAW

WWE RAW was once again a standout show. The program has been red hot in recent weeks, as has Friday Night SmackDown. Tons of memorable matches and moments took place, including an incredible segment featuring Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn.

The main event of the brand featured three of the best female superstars of all time. Becky Lynch, Bayley, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair clashed, with the stipulation being that if Bayley or Becky won, they'd be added to the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this Saturday.

Big Time Becks wanted to earn her way into a championship match at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, she came up short, ultimately losing the bout to Bianca Belair. This means she won't be participating in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and her path to WrestleMania isn't clear.

Many fans are now wondering if there's a role for The Man at The Show Of Shows. Can Becky find her way onto the WrestleMania card? What can she do at the big event now that she's seemingly not earning a title opportunity against Bianca Belair?

Below are five things Becky Lynch can do at WrestleMania following WWE RAW.

#5. She & Lita could challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Lita saving Becky Lynch on RAW

Fans were shocked when Lita showed up on WWE RAW last week. The Hall of Famer ran out towards the end of the show and fought off Damage CTRL, who had been teaming up to beat down Becky Lynch.

Thanks to her assistance, The Man was able to take back control and ultimately defeat Bayley inside a steel cage. Fans were wondering what Lita would do next, but she unfortunately didn't appear on this week's episode of RAW. Still, that doesn't mean she's out of the picture entirely.

Becky could potentially pursue a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania with Lita as her partner. Becky & Lita have already shown their disdain for Damage CTRL. What better way to crush their spirits than by taking their titles?

#4. Becky Lynch could guest host WrestleMania 39

With no obvious path to WWE WrestleMania, there's a chance, albeit slim, that Becky Lynch won't end up competing on the card at all. While she's a huge name and her absence would be felt, she has missed WrestleMania in the past and could do so again.

Instead of not appearing at all, however, Becky could take a non-wrestling role. Specifically, The Man could become the host of WrestleMania 39. Stars & celebrities have hosted at The Show Of Shows in the past, including The New Day, Hulk Hogan, Alexa Bliss, & The Rock.

Lynch is a great talker who fans love, so she'd be fantastic at getting the crowd amped up and ready for the show. She could also put superstars in their place if anybody attempts to mess up the program.

#3. The Man could have an open challenge

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has no path to WrestleMania, but she's not the first superstar to end up in that position. In fact, Big Time Becks isn't even the first person in her family to end up in this difficult spot.

Seth Rollins was in a similar role last year. He seemingly had no path to WrestleMania and ultimately battled a mystery opponent at the big event. Seth's mystery opponent turned out to be Cody Rhodes, making his return to WWE.

The Man could end up in a similar role this year. Becky Lynch could announce an open challenge to any superstar from in or even outside WWE for WrestleMania. Regardless of who accepts, Becky would no doubt put on an incredible performance.

#2. She could team up with both Lita & Trish Stratus for a six-woman tag team match

Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch pursuing the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles alongside Lita is an interesting option, however, she may not want to win tag team gold. This is especially true with a part-time superstar. Lita is a legend, but she doesn't wrestle often. Lynch chasing tag team gold with Lita could be asking for trouble.

That doesn't mean the two can't team up at The Show Of Shows, however. Instead, they may choose to fight Damage CTRL for pride instead of a title. If that's the case, the pair might as well add one more superstar to keep the odds truly even.

Lita's best friend is Trish Stratus, who remains in great shape to this very day. Both WWE Hall of Famers could unite with Becky to take on all three members of Damage CTRL at the big event. Trish has already had arguments with the mischievous faction, so a fight between them isn't farfetched.

#1. Becky Lynch and Bayley could fight inside Hell in a Cell at WWE WrestleMania

Andrew @bigtimeEST Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks is the best Women’s Hell in a Cell match IMO.



Nothing is topping this level of brutality. They went IN on each other. Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks is the best Women’s Hell in a Cell match IMO.Nothing is topping this level of brutality. They went IN on each other. https://t.co/SiamCaZneG

The rivalry between Becky Lynch & Bayley is one of the most heated in pro wrestling today. The two have been linked in some way for around a decade thanks to coming up at the same time in NXT. While they rarely crossed paths on WWE's main roster, things took a serious turn last year.

Bayley returned from an injury at SummerSlam 2022 with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY by her side. She and Becky had issues immediately, leading to Damage CTRL injuring Lynch on RAW the next night. The Man & The Role Model have been at each other's throats ever since.

The rivalry between Bayley & Becky clearly isn't over based on the most recent episode of WWE RAW, so the two should settle it in the biggest way possible. The two future Hall of Famers could clash at WrestleMania inside Hell in a Cell. Which star will prevail in the Satanic Structure? Fans may find out in the coming weeks.

