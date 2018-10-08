×
Six Potentially Brilliant Opponents for Ronda Rousey at Evolution

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.47K   //    08 Oct 2018, 02:37 IST

Who will

Well, WWE have finally confirmed it, not that it was ever in question - Ronda Rousey WILL compete at Evolution, but who will she face?

During the Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia, WWE ran several packages and promos for the first ever all-female WWE pay-per-view, Evolution, and one of which included a graphic advertising a Ronda Rousey match, but with her opponent simply noted as "???" and a silhouette - so who will the mystery opponent be tasked with the challenge of stepping up against one of the most dominant Superstars in WWE history?

So far, Rousey has dispatched Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team Match in her debut at WrestleMania, and defeated Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss among others - before leading her team, completed by the Bella Twins, to a win at the Super Show-Down against The Riott Squad.

So what can we expect from Rousey at the event? Here are six Rousey matches the WWE Universe would definitely love to see.

#6 Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella

Is it ine
Is it inevitable?

So, maybe the rumours are right and we're seeing Ronda Rousey vs Nikki Bella at Evolution - so we'll get this one out of the way first.

While it seems like a likely matchup and one that would definitely have some storyline and build with the pair teaming up, alongside Brie, at Super Show-Down, I think everyone expected a heel turn Down Under to set up the match at Evolution.

That didn't happen, but there's still plenty of time to turn this friendship sour in time for a showcase match at the first ever all-women's pay-per-view. Friendships never last in wrestling, and this one came right out of the blue when the Bellas congratulated Rousey and celebrated with her when she won the gold, and the trio have been seen on screen together in recent weeks.

One thing's for sure, this match would be huge news and the equivalent of a box office blockbuster with both Rousey and Bella boasting mainstream success outwith WWE.

WWE Evolution 2018 Nikki Bella Ronda Rousey
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
