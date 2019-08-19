Six Superstars Buddy Murphy Needs to Wrestle Soon on WWE SmackDown

SmackDown's Best Kept Secret has been revealed to the world. Buddy Murphy gained a reputation as one of WWE's best in-ring competitors on 205 Live, yet after being moved to the main roster, he was disappointingly kept waiting on the sidelines for four months with barely any television appearances.

But after accidentally getting involved in the Roman Reigns attack storyline, Murphy was given his first match on SmackDown against The Big Dog. The bout instantly became one of the best WWE matches of 2019, being widely praised by fans, watched millions of times on YouTube, and earning four stars from the Wrestling Observer.

After gaining so much momentum from one match, the question is: who should Murphy face now? After he challenges Daniel Bryan this week on SmackDown, here are some of the best choices for Murphy to have his next match of the year contender with.

Ali

Before Murphy was battlng former WWE Champions, he was setting the standard on 205 Live. Some of Murphy's greatest battles were against Ali, particularly the No DQ epic they had on July 3rd 2018. Unfortunately, the exhausted 205 audience never gave these wars the appreciation they deserved, yet as SmackDown superstars, they will hopefully be given the fan response their talents warrant.

Ali and Murphy were given a bigger stage to show off their chemistry back at Survivor Series, yet viewers were sadly distracted by the Enzo Amore incident which happened minutes earlier. Now without a leopard print wearing attention seeker in sight, and a crowd familiar and enthused by their work, it is the perfect time to let Ali and Murphy set the standard for main roster television matches for a long time to come which is exactly what they'll do in the first round of the upcoming King of the Ring tournament.

