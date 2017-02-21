SK Exclusive: Backstage reaction on The Rock calling CM Punk

Safe to say, backstage officials were not pleased.

by Rohit Nath News 21 Feb 2017, 20:30 IST

The Rock called CM Punk after RAW went off the air

What’s the story?

According to our sources, WWE officials, including Vince McMahon and Triple H were not happy with the fact that The Rock tried calling CM Punk on his phone. The Rock also tried to facetime Punk but was not successful.

In case you didn’t know...

This was not The Rock’s first time going off script. When he last appeared on RAW, he went off the script and spoke to fans who were cosplaying WWE legends on air

The Rock’s production company “Seven Bucks Production” is making a movie based on Paige, and The Rock and his production crew were in Los Angeles to shoot a scene for the movie, where Thea Trinidad played AJ Lee, while Tessa Blanchard was the stunt double for Paige.

The heart of the matter

The Rock calling CM Punk was a spur of the moment decision by the People’s Champion himself, presumably to draw a pop from the live crowd in Los Angeles. Someone reportedly came to ringside and signalled The Rock to stop what he was doing. The crowd erupted into “CM Punk” chants while The Rock was leaving a voicemail for Punk.

The fact of the matter is, WWE needs The Rock more than The Rock needs WWE. Since he is the biggest movie star in the world today, he has leverage over WWE, doing what he wants on air and getting away with it.

Here is the video of The Rock calling CM Punk after RAW went off the air

What’s next?

The Rock and Seven Bucks production will continue to shoot the film, and he won’t face any consequences for his actions post-RAW for the simple reason that WWE can’t do anything about it.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is fun to see stars such as The Rock pushing the envelope time and again. It is ultimately harmless, and it is in no way an indication of Punk returning to the WWE.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com