SK Exclusive: Goldberg reveals shocking fact about match with Hulk Hogan

Goldberg recently hit the UK for a speaking tour and he didn't hold back when discussing WCW's backstage politics and disorganisation.

Goldberg was part of WCW between 1997 and 2001

What's the story?

Bill Goldberg recently travelled to the UK to take part in a speaking tour where he spoke openly about his WCW run and his two WWE runs. When talking about WCW, Goldberg made a startling revelation about how he came to realise he was facing Hulk Hogan on Monday Nitro, for the WCW Heavyweight Championship, in his hometown of Atlanta, GA.

Click on the video below to hear the incredible story in full. The video also features a clip of Goldberg discussing how he felt about losing his incredible win streak to Kevin Nash.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg wrestled in WCW from 1997 to 2001. He went through WCW's Power Plant feeder system, and remained unbeaten for 173 matches before losing to Kevin Nash.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg spoke candidly about his WCW run. He revealed that he only “found out about his WCW title match against Hulk Hogan, by watching WCW Thunder,” where it was announced by JJ Dillon, WCW's kayfabe President on TV at the time.

When discussing the end of the win streak, Goldberg spoke about being in no position to speak out against the loss – pointing out that many men had to lie down for him en route to him being in the position he was, a position he openly said he was lucky and thankful to have been in.

What's next?

Goldberg left WWE after his WrestleMania 33 loss to Brock Lesnar. However, the door is open to a comeback with both sides on good terms.

Author's take

The poor booking of Goldberg after his first loss was one of the main reasons that WCW went out of business. Goldberg and DDP were the only two stars that WCW created during the Monday night wars, with Goldberg being the bigger star of the two.

There were many comparisons made at the time between Steve Austin and Goldberg. With Austin and Goldberg on top of their promotions, wrestling was never hotter, drawing a combined audience of approximately 12 million viewers every Monday night.