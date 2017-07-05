SK Exclusive: Goldberg talks about the possibility of a WWE return

One question was at the forefront of everyone's thoughts during Goldberg's recent UK speaking tour, that being the chances of another return

Goldberg’s last appearance in WWE was at WrestleMania 33

What's the story?

Bill Goldberg recently travelled to the UK to take part in a speaking tour. Goldberg spoke openly about his career, including his recent WWE run. He also shed some light on his future plans, WWE status and the possibility of a return to the WWE.

Click on the video below to hear what Goldberg had to say about his future. The video also features bonus content, with Goldberg telling a very funny story about Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg wrestled in WCW from 1997 to 2001. He came to WWE in 2003, but fell out with the company over creative issues. Despite only being pinned twice during his 12 month run, many felt the WWE booked Goldberg poorly.

Therefore, many were surprised to see Goldberg return in 2016 and even more surprised when he squashed Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds at the 2016 Survivor Series. Brock would go on to get his win back, defeating Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 for the Universal Championship.

Goldberg had won the title from Kevin Owens at Raw's Fastlane PPV, six weeks before WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg spoke candidly about his career. When discussing his future, Goldberg stated that he was in excellent terms with the WWE and refused to rule out a comeback. However, he made it clear that he was 50 years old and wasn't teasing anything – simply stating the door was open and to never say never.

His immediate plans centred around becoming a race driver, having successfully raced at Goodwood earlier on the day, and admitted that racing was his main passion.

In a funny titbit from the evening, Goldberg mentioned his son was a fan of Roman Reigns and that his son would play Reigns' music around the house. He also stated, as he has stated many times previously, his son was the sole reason for his last comeback.

What's next?

We will have to wait and see what’s next for Goldberg. All he could reveal was that the door was open to a return and that he was heavily focused on racing cars in the short-term.

Author's take

Goldberg proved what an impressive athlete he was during his last run, getting into phenomenal shape, despite being 50 years of age. However, time is running out for Goldberg to make many more comebacks.

Perhaps the loss to Lesnar was the perfect way to go out, but with WWE ratings currently struggling, the company will know there is still big money on the table pertaining to Goldberg, with the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena and Braun Strowman all being viable money making opponents.