SK Exclusive: Huge news regarding SummerSlam main event

What are the WWE's plans for Reigns at SummerSlam?

Roman Reigns will NOT face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

What's the story?

Despite challenging the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe to a match at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship, the Dirty Sheets Podcast has revealed Roman Reigns will NOT be involved in the title match at SummerSlam. You can watch this DS Breaking News Update below:

In case you didn't know...

The WWE teased a major SummerSlam announcement from Roman Reigns, which took place this week on Raw. Roman claimed to be the No.1 contender, stating he would face the winner of Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe at SummerSlam before being interrupted by Joe.

Joe then defeated Roman later on in the show, when he was distracted by a returning Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

Despite the announcement, Roman Reigns will NOT face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Roman is expected to lose his Ambulance match to Braun Stowman at Great Balls of Fire, which will make Strowman the No.1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship going into SummerSlam.

The WWE have still not decided on whether they will be doing Lesnar vs. Strowman or Lesnar defending in a Fatal 4 Way match, which will obviously feature Strowman as a challenger.

What's next?

Roman and Braun will face off in an Ambulance Match at the Great Balls of Fire PPV. The show will be headlined by the Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar Universal Championship match.

Author's take

The destiny of the Universal Championship has been clearly mapped out for the whole year. This certainly doesn't sit well with some fans, who are aware that the ever unpopular Roman Reigns is man whom the WWE have chosen to dethrone the "Beast in Carinate" at the end of his 12-month run.

This does somewhat handcuff the likes of Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, who all know their ceiling for next year.

If you enjoyed this article, check out our SK WWE Exclusive section for more news, scoops and interesting stories.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com