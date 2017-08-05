SK Exclusive: More details on Finn Balor's returning Demon character

When can we expect the 'Demon' back in WWE?

Finn Balor in his Demon King character

Finn Balor will be returning to his "Demon" persona very shortly.

The story was broken via the YouTube video, which we have added below.

Finn Balor returned to the WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 33, after eight months out due to an injury. His return was highly anticipated, however, since his coming back, he has only wrestled at one of the three RAW exclusive PPVs since WrestleMania. He also missed WrestleMania, despite being ready to return.

The WWE always planned for Finn to have a big match at SummerSlam, as he forfeited his WWE Universal Title in Brooklyn last year, the night after he defeated Seth Rollins.

Our sources have told us that at this year's SummerSlam will see the return of Finn Balor's "Demon" gimmick.

The feud between Balor and Wyatt was set to start in June, but was held off when both Bray and Finn were needed for the Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules match at Extreme Rules.

We were the first ones to break the story that Balor and Wyatt would finally set to do battle in Brooklyn as part of this year's SummerSlam spectacular.

You can check out the "DS Breaking News" episode here:

SummerSlam will go down on August 20th and will emanate from Brooklyn, New York, for the third year in a row.

It certainly has been a stop-start four months for Balor, since his return. He will need a big win against Wyatt to get his faltering WWE career back on the right track.

The re-emergence of the Demon character should rejuvenate Balor somewhat and will certainly increase his numbers at the merchandise table. Increased merchandise numbers can often lead to a substantial push.

