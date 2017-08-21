SK Exclusive: Possible main event of Hell In A Cell 2017

Hell In A Cell is set to have quite a feature attraction match

Hell In A Cell is a SmackDown-exclusive PPV

What's the story?

The feud between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon is set to continue on SmackDown for several more weeks after SummerSlam and culminate at Hell in the Cell. It's unknown if the match will actually be the main event, but it will be one of the Cell matches on the card.

The Dirty Sheets previously revealed that several changes were made to the SummerSlam card. You can view our "DS Breaking News" YouTube video, below.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Owens is currently embroiled in a long-term feud with AJ Styles over the US Championship, which will continue this Sunday at SummerSlam with Shane McMahon as a referee. We were the first to reveal that the pair would be in a long-term feud back in May. You can read it right here

The heart of the matter

It appears that after his program with Styles concludes, Owens is set to move on to Shane McMahon. The WWE has been planting seeds of discontent between Owens and McMahon for many weeks. With Shane inserted as the special referee at SummerSlam, he's likely to be involved in the finish which will intensify the bad blood between Shane and Owens, leading to a Hell in the Cell match between them on the Hell in the Cell PPV in October.

What's next?

AJ Styles will defend his US Championship against Kevin Owens this Sunday at SummerSlam in Brooklyn, with Shane as the guest referee.

Author's Take

The WWE often find themselves cornered when it comes to Hell in the Cell matches in the modern era. Rather than pulling out a Hell in the Cell to organically end a feud, the WWE are forced to book a feud in advance feud to purposely culminate every October to fulfil their PPV obligation.

It's good to see the WWE planning and heating up a feud months ahead as opposed shoe-horning two guys into a Hell in the Cell match, who aren't engaged in a feud that's Hell in the Cell worthy.

