SK Exclusive: Real reason why Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't attend WWE legend's funeral

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a hard time forgiving Owen Hart after Summerslam 1997.

Austin didn't attend Owen Hart's funeral

What's the story?

Jeanie Clarke, the former wife of Stone Cold Steve Austin, spoke exclusively to the Dirty Sheets podcast to promote her new book, Through The Shattered Glass. During the interview, she revealed how Austin truly felt about Owen Hart, which you can listen to via the YouTube video below.

In case you didn't know...

Jeanie Clarke, formerly Jeanie Williams, appeared in WCW as Lady Blossom — the valet for "Stunning" Steve Austin. She was married to Austin from 1993 to 1999 and is credited with helping the WWE Hall of Famer develop his "Stone Cold" persona.

Also read: Stunning to Stone Cold: A retrospective look at Steve Austin's career

She is best known for telling Austin to drink his tea before it got "stone cold," whilst he was contemplating changing his in-ring name from "The Ringmaster" to something different. After making the "stone cold" comment, she immediately suggested that he use his new nickname. She was also instrumental in creating the "Austin 3:16" catchphrase.

The heart of the matter

Jeanie Clarke was very candid during this interview. She openly admitted to her own addiction issues and took responsibility for her part in the breakdown of the marriage. For wrestling fans, the key revelation may be how Austin truly felt about Owen Hart.

Jeanie Clarke stated that Austin refused to attend Owen Hart's funeral. She claimed that he never gave forgave Hart for injuring him and for not apologising afterwards. Clarke also stated that Austin believed Hart may have even injured him on purpose.

What's next?

Steve Austin and Jeanie Clarke are now on good terms, despite her book. They have 2 daughters together who live in England, and Clarke stated that Austin was in regular contact with her and their daughters.

Author's take

Austin was on course to become the biggest star of all time in 1997 before Owen Hart's piledriver took years off his career. None of us can judge Austin for how he felt or even still feels about Hart because none of us has lost millions of dollars and years of our careers due to someone else's mistake.

Granted, Austin did make millions in the industry and is very comfortable. However, had it not been for the piledriver, he may have remained on top of the industry well past 2002, when he began to wind down before finally retiring in 2003.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com