SK Exclusive: Real reason why the WWE is not pushing Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis isn't in the WWE's best graces.

Kanellis has drawn the ire of the WWE brass

What's the story?

As reported by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" show on YouTube and iTunes, the WWE hasn't pushed Mike Kanellis because he arrived in less than stellar physical shape. You can watch the video by clicking the YouTube link below.

In case you didn't know...

Mike Kanellis, formerly Mike Bennett, debuted at the Money in the Bank PPV without much promotion.

The heart of the matter

Many hardcore fans have questioned the booking of Kanellis since his debut, with some even branding Kanellis a "jobber" on Twitter.

However, we can exclusively reveal that the WWE is not high on Kanellis because of the shape he arrived in.

Our source revealed the feeling within the WWE is, "Mike signed two months before he came in and it looks like he just sat on his couch. The company don't get it. He's one of the guys who said it's his dream to be here and he doesn't even get in shape for it."

What's next?

Kanellis is unlikely to even occupy a spot on upcoming SummerSlam card, with 12 matches already set for the summer spectacular.

Author's take

I was one of the many who questioned Bennett's poor booking. However, the reasoning I was given makes a lot of sense. Even though he had the opportunity to use the WWE's Performance Centre and get into the best shape of his career, he failed to do anything during his time off. While the couch comment may be slightly harsh, it certainly isn't out of left field.

