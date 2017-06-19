SK Exclusive: Major Spoilers on Roman Reigns' RAW Announcement

A returning star is set to spoil Roman Reigns' SummerSlam announcement.

Roman Reigns is set to make an important announcement on tonight’s edition of Raw

It was announced last week on Raw that Roman Reigns would make a major announcement tonight regarding his Summerslam plans. Many have speculated on what Reigns will say, with multiple theories being touted, including Reigns challenging John Cena to a highly anticipated match between the two.

Unfortunately, the announcement is unlikely to please fans or set pulses raising. We have been told that Roman Reigns is likely to be interrupted mid-announcement by a returning Braun Strowman. This will lead to a match between the two at Raw's Great Balls of Fire PPV.

The original plan was for Finn Balor to interrupt Roman and set up a No. 1 contender match between the pair with the winner facing Lesnar at SummerSlam, however, we are led to believe that it will now be Braun who will interrupt The Big Dog. Braun has recovered from his injury quicker than WWE officials anticipated and they are likely to sell this fact very hard tonight.

If Roman does manage to start his announcement, it will simply be to request a WWE Universal Championship match against the winner of the Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe match at Great Balls of Fire. However, current booking plans indicate that Reigns will not be receiving his title match against Lesnar until WrestleMania 34.

This guarantees that Brock Lesnar will continually be successful in defending his title all the way up until his match with Reigns at the show of shows.

Many are assuming that if Strowman beats Reigns he will receive a Universal Championship match against Lesnar at Summerslam. However, it is not a certainty that the winner of Reigns and Strowman will receive a one-on-one title match at the biggest event of the summer.

Sources have indicated that nothing has been finalised for SummerSlam’s main event and that the original plan for a Fatal 4 Way Universal Championship match, with Brock Lesnar defending against Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins, is still on the table.