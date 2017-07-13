SK Exclusive Spoiler: Finn Balor's WWE SummerSlam 2017 match unveiled

Finn Balor's opponent for SummerSlam finally revealed?

Finn Balor will be facing an unlikely opponent at SummerSlam

What's the story?

As broken by The Dirty Sheets Network, via our "DS Breaking News" show, Finn Balor will be involved in a major match at SummerSlam in Brooklyn.

The story was broken via the YouTube video, which we added (below), by our Dirty Sheets correspondent, Rachel Evans.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor returned to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania 33, after being out of the ring for 8 months after his injury. Although his return was highly anticipated, since his coming back, he has only wrestled at only one out of the three Raw exclusive PPVs that have taken place since WrestleMania. He also missed WrestleMania, despite being ready to return.

The heart of the matter

Finn Balor has been out of action for many months, causing many fans to speculate that WWE has no idea what to do with him.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for the Demon King. WWE always planned for Finn to have a big match at SummerSlam, seeing as he forfeited his WWE Universal Title in Brooklyn last year, the night after he defeated Seth Rollins.

We can confirm after being informed by our sources, that at this year's SummerSlam, Finn Balor will meet Bray Wyatt.

The feud was set to start in June but was held off when both Bray and Finn were needed for the 5 man Extreme Rules No.1 Contender's match. However, the pair is now finally set to battle at Brooklyn as part of this year's SummerSlam spectacle.

What's next?

With Finn and Bray seemingly concluding their short feuds with Elias Samson and Seth Rollins, respectively, they should begin their build-up towards the SummerSlam match this Monday night on Raw.

Author's Take

Finn Balor is seemingly no longer in the WWE Universal Title picture. He was originally set to be a part of a Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam, but those plans have been scrapped. He will now resume a feud that was postponed in June. It certainly has been a stop-start four months for Balor, since his return. He will need a good feud against Wyatt with a big win at the end, to get his faltering WWE career back on the right track.

