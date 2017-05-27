Interview: Vince Russo praises WWE for Jinder Mahal push

Vince Russo has not been a fan of the recent WWE product, but in an interview this week, he stated 'the WWE may have turned a corner.'

Russo believes giving Jinder the belt was the right thing

What's the story?

Vince Russo is the WWE's most well-known ex-writer, be it for his success or the way he divides opinion. This week, Russo spoke to The Dirty Sheets Podcast via our “DS 247” show. He spoke about a number of things, including new WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

In case you didn't know...

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship at Backlash when he defeated Randy Orton. The decision to put the title on Mahal was a last minute call and shocked many wrestling fans.

The heart of the matter

On the podcast, Russo was full of praise for Mahal and applauded the WWE for putting the WWE Championship on him. Usually a strong critic of the current WWE product on his Podcast One show, "Vince Russo's The Brand," it was surprising to hear Russo speak so positively about a WWE booking decision.

Russo also suggested that the move to put the belt on Mahal, could represent a change of direction for the WWE- moving away from pushing the indie talents, who Russo feels are partly responsible the decline of the ratings.

What's next?

Mahal will defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the Money in Bank PPV in St Louis. This is Orton's mandatory rematch and will take place in his hometown.

Author's take

Jinder Mahal's upside can not be ignored. He is significant to the WWE increasing their Indian viewership, he looks like a legitimate physical specimen and he generates legitimate heel heat.

Although I feel Orton is likely to win the WWE Championship back in his hometown of St Louis, I am partly in agreement with Russo and would prefer that the WWE give Mahal a credible run and chance to succeed.

